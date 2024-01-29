type here...
Major Mahama: Assemblyman and 11 others found guilty, 2 acquitted

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
12 out of the 14 suspects have been found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and abetment of murder by a jury for the death of military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama.

The accused include the then-Assembly Member of Denkyira-Obuasi, who was alleged to have incited the community to attack Major Mahama.

Two of the accused persons were acquitted and discharged after the jury found them not guilty of the charges against them.

The jury has been discharged, and the convicted individuals are now awaiting sentencing by Justice Mariama Owusu.

With the jury’s verdict now in, the legal proceedings move to the next phase as the convicted individuals await sentencing.

The case has been a focal point, shedding light on the tragic events surrounding Major Mahama’s death and seeking justice for the slain military officer.

