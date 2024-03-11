- Advertisement -

It’s been a few days since the sudden demise of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah who was also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

Since the news of his death went out, it was rumoured that some people poisoned him within his party the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

As it stands now, the cause of his death hasn’t been revealed and people are still walking around with the mindset that he was poisoned through food.

The National Women Organiser of the NDC Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw has urged the government to make the autopsy report of the politician public or forever keep quiet on the issues of late President Mills.

According to her, John Kumah before dying was an active stateman and it would be in the interest of the country to make his autopsy public.

“NPP should make us aware of what killed John Kumah. He is a statesman, and so his autopsy report must be made public,” she said.

She mentioned that if the NPP is not ready and willing to make the cause of death public, then they have no moral right to ask about the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

“If they are unable to tell us what killed John Kumah then they should shut up about any other person. They told us Corona killed Sir John. A man who is 45 years old cannot just die like that. There are several unresolved deaths in the NPP that have not been made known.

We also want to know what killed the Deputy Minister and if they are unable to provide us with the autopsy then they should shut up about any other person’s death and leave the NDC to come and make the country better,” she said.