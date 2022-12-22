Mami Wata came to me proposing marriage when I started my movement – Bishop Ajagurajah

Leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Bishop Ajagurajah has made a shocking revelation during an appearance on Alexis De Godson’s show on Youtube.

According to the spiritual man of God, he once had an encounter with mami Wata – a water spirit -. He revealed that the water spirit proposed marriage to him when she appeared to him some time ago.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah explained that Mami Wata came to him in the spiritual realms together with a popular Ghanaian pastor where she asked him to forsake his angel Ajagurajah and follow her.

The viral spiritualist further told the Host Alexis De Godson that the water spirit gave her that option when he was about to start his now-established Ajagurajah Movement.

He went on to describe what the water goddess looks like. Ajagurajah said Mami Wata a very long black hair with 3 divisions. One covers her breasts, and the other covers her face and back with freckles on her face. Excellently beautiful than any creature on this planet.