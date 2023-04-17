type here...
Man abandons wife in hospital after losing their child at birth
Lifestyle

Man abandons wife in hospital after losing their child at birth

By Kweku Derrick
A heartbreaking story shared by a lady about a woman battling for her life in hospital has triggered a wave of mixed reactions online.

Ifeoma who took to Twitter revealed in a tweet that a woman had been abandoned by her husband following the loss of their child during labour at University College Hospital, Ibadan.

According to the author of the post, the expectant mother suffered complications that led to kidney failure when her baby died after labour and has been placed on dialysis.

She revealed that despite the woman’s unhealthy state, her husband left her in the hospital and phoned her relatives and asked them to come to get their daughter.

Ifeoma wrote: “A lady is battling for her life in UCH after giving birth. The baby died and her kidney failed, she’s currently on dialysis.

“Husband called her family that they should come and carry their daughter and vanished. Women, PRAY!!! PRAY very hard not to marry your enemy!!!”

    Source:GHPage

