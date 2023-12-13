- Advertisement -

A 28-year-old police recruit is currently behind bars for forging documents to enter the police training school in Pwalugu in the Upper East Region.

The suspect identified as Sadam Sumaila was being trained as a Constable after presenting a degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and other documents to back his application.

According to the report, he went to his superiors to complain to them that he was being trained with the lower ranks when he had submitted a degree during the enlistment process.

They requested he present the certificate to them once again for inspection and it was at that point that they noticed that the certificate wasn’t genuine due to some mistakes on the certificate.

Upon interrogation, he admitted that indeed his certificate wasn’t genuine and that he had forged it just to be able to enter into the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Sumaila’s act is contrary to section 158 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act -1960( Act 29) which criminalises forging judicial or official documents.