A young man is currently in police custody for allegedly pouring acidic substance on his wife’s face and body.

In a post sighted on Facebook, the victim identified as Florence had a misunderstanding with her husband.

Florence moved to her father’s house after her husband threw her out of their matrimonial home.

According to the post, the husband went to his father-in-law’s house to ask for forgiveness only to attack his wife with acid while she was in the bathroom.

“You have made it clear you don’t love her. You throw her out. She moves to her daddy’s house. You go to the daddy to beg for forgiveness only to enter into the bathroom where your wife is bathing to pour acid on her. Thank God the police has swiftly arrested him. This is so inhuman!”.

See post below;

The victim is currently in the hospital undergoing treatment and her ‘wicked’ husband has been apprehended by the police.