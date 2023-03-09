type here...
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi

By Kweku Derrick
A man believed to be in his mid-30s has reportedly been lynched for attempting to steal a Grand Bird bus at Asafo in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.

The incident reportedly happened on the dawn of Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

According to reports, the deceased entered the V.I.P Transport terminal at about 4am, started the bus with registration number GE 2304-10 and attempted to drive off.

The driver’s assistant of the bus upon taking notice pursued the suspect in a tricycle with the help of some members of the public.

At one point, the deceased ditched the moving bus in an attempt to flee but was apprehended by the mob who subjected him to instant justice.

The abandoned bus which was still in motion is reported to have crashed into other vehicles and caused damage to properties before coming to a halt.

