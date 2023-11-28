- Advertisement -

A young man has done the unthinkable by beating the mother of his girlfriend to a pulp for failing to support his relationship with her daughter.

The mother of his girlfriend suffered serious injuries to her face, head, and other body parts as a result of the attack.

The police have been notified of the incident that happened in the Volta region, but the victim’s family has voiced their displeasure with the way the case is being handled and has threatened to take the matter to a higher level.

The victim, whose financial circumstances prevent her from affording legal representation, has called the case to court and is reaching out to any attorney who can help her through the legal process.

According to a report, this is not the first time the young man has assaulted the woman simply because he doesn’t support their relationship.

“The first call I missed very early this morning was from a relative of the lady in this picture. She is currently in the hospital from an assault by her daughter’s boyfriend which is not the first time. This is because the woman doesn’t support her daughter’s relationship with the guy,” the report said.

It continued: “The elder daughter reported the case to the police and the case is in court but the family can’t afford a lawyer and the case is almost a foolish case because of the man’s links with the police.

They need a lawyer or anyone who can help with this case. Inbox me if you can help. Thank you”