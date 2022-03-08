Man begs for forgiveness after taking lady who rejected his proposal to juju to destroy her life and marriage

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man who is dying of guilt has taken to social media to share a rare story of how he went to extreme lengths to put a jinx on a lady who rejected his proposal.

He shared his ordeal on the popular Facebook forum page ‘Tell It All’, explaining that he had mustered the courage to express interest in the woman, but then she rebuffed him because she was already in a relationship.

The lady’s rejection hurt him so much that he decided to take revenge by taking her and the boyfriend to a shrine to ruin their lives – a move that later failed “due to how prayerful the [couple] were at that time”.

That, however, didn’t stop him from trying again until the lady’s relationship with her boyfriend crumbled.

The remorseful young man says he regrets his actions and is seeking help on how to make things right with the lady.

Read his confession below.