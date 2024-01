- Advertisement -

A boisterous man has sparked widespread discussion on social media after reportedly impregnating five women at the same time to the shock of many.

In a video shared on Ghpage TV that has already generated considerable attention, 5 heavily pregnant women proudly displayed their baby bumps.

The bold actions of the man, who impregnated multiple women, prompted numerous social media users to share their thoughts in the comment section.

Check out the video below