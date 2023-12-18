Man cancels wedding after finding out that his fiancée went to sleep with her ex a day before their wedding

A wedding ceremony scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, Nigeria, was abruptly cancelled.
The groom, reportedly learning of a disheartening revelation just hours before the ceremony, decided to call off the wedding.
The reason behind the cancellation was an alleged disclosure that the bride-to-be had engaged in intimate relations with her ex-boyfriend mere days before the highly anticipated event.
According to reports, the groom’s family made an unexpected announcement to the bride’s makeup artist, @LindaG, just as she was about to commence the bride’s makeup to stop.
The revelation of the bride’s recent encounter with her ex-boyfriend led to the immediate cancellation of the ceremony, leaving both families and attendees in a state of shock.
Makeup artist @LindaG, who was poised to contribute to the bride’s momentous day, found herself caught in the emotional aftermath of the decision.
The abrupt end to what was meant to be a joyous occasion left her expressing her sentiments of surprise and disappointment.