VIDEO: Man cancels wedding after he caught his bride chatting with her ex on their way to church

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian Man has reportedly called off his wedding after seeing his bride chatting with her ex on their way to their church.

According to reports, the lady begged him not to cancel the wedding because the chats weren’t serious but he was adamant as he feared for their future.

According to him, his reason for for cancellation of the marriage is that, his wife will cheat on him with her ex.

The story was shared in a post Made on Facebook by a Nigerian man identified as Inyene Udo.

See the screenshot below;