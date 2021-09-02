- Advertisement -

A 45-years-old man is currently in the grips of the police for allegedly defiling a KG pupil at Race Course near Sowutum a suburb in Accra.

According to the police narration, the victim, a KG2 student, and her 8-year-old brother were playing around their house on August 28, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., when they came across the suspect, seated in front of a shop close to their house.

The suspect who has now been identified as John Arthur allegedly offered the victim’s brother his phone to play a game on while he on the other hand raised the victim unto his laps.

While the victim’s brother was preoccupied with the game, the suspect defiled her.

Unbeknownst to the culprit, his act was being watched from a safe distance by a neighbor who recorded everything on his phone.

The parents and other neighbors apprehended the culprit, and a report was made with the Sowutuom Police Station.

As it stands now, the suspect has denied defiling the pupil and the police have opened investigation into the matter.