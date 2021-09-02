type here...
GhPageNewsMan captured on tape defiling a KG pupil under the pretence of...
News

Man captured on tape defiling a KG pupil under the pretence of playing a video game on his phone

By Qwame Benedict
Policeman arrested for leading armed robbery group
Ghana Police
- Advertisement -

A 45-years-old man is currently in the grips of the police for allegedly defiling a KG pupil at Race Course near Sowutum a suburb in Accra.

According to the police narration, the victim, a KG2 student, and her 8-year-old brother were playing around their house on August 28, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., when they came across the suspect, seated in front of a shop close to their house.

The suspect who has now been identified as John Arthur allegedly offered the victim’s brother his phone to play a game on while he on the other hand raised the victim unto his laps.

While the victim’s brother was preoccupied with the game, the suspect defiled her.

Unbeknownst to the culprit, his act was being watched from a safe distance by a neighbor who recorded everything on his phone.

The parents and other neighbors apprehended the culprit, and a report was made with the Sowutuom Police Station.

As it stands now, the suspect has denied defiling the pupil and the police have opened investigation into the matter.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 2, 2021
Accra
heavy intensity rain
72.6 ° F
72.6 °
72.6 °
95 %
1.7mph
100 %
Thu
75 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
82 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News