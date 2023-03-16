- Advertisement -

A video of a Muslim man and a girl who is believed to be aged between 7 and 10 years has caused a frenzy on social media after going viral.

Apparently, the man with the handle @safwankawo on TikTok is married to a woman old enough to be described as his age mate or in the league of a mature woman ready for marriage.

But in line with the Islam religion, which permits a man to take more than one wife, the man decided to add another one to his first wife.

However, his choice of a second wife has left many stunned as he went in for a girl who’s young enough to be considered his daughter.

A look at his TikTok page with over 12,000 followers shows him flaunting the girl endlessly to the admiration of viewers.

Take a look at the video below

Many have argued about his relationship with the girl in question – with some claiming she’s his daughter, younger sister or wife.

We have been combing through the comments section of his posts and his responses to questions asked by his followers about his relationship with the girl.

Surprisingly he has responded with a “Yes” to most of the questions asked. This has left many in confusion as to which one of his answers is the truth.

More videos on his TikTok account below

Be it his daughter, younger sister, or wife, GHPage cannot confirm that.