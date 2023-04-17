- Advertisement -

A young man in China became the talk of Chinese social media after spending an entire night kneeling in front of his ex-girlfriend’s workplace to beg her to take him back.

The lovesick man spent 21 hours on his knees with a bouquet of flowers outside his ex-girlfriend’s office building in Dazhou City, in China’s Sichuan province, from 1 p.m. on March 28 until 10 a.m. the next day, amid the rain, cold, and the curious stares of passers-by.

As he begged for his ex to take him back, locals gathered around him to film and urge him to get up from his knees.

According to reports, no one really paid attention to the lone man kneeling on the street at first, but as the hours passed, people started noticing him. Crowds gathered around him to film and urge him to get up from his knees.

“It’s not necessary to keep on kneeling. The girlfriend is not willing to show up but you are still here, losing face,” a man surnamed Li told the jilted lover, but he would not budge.

As the man proved defiant to all the people begging him to end the self-inflicted torture, someone called the police to make him leave, who also tried to persuade him.

“He said his girlfriend broke up with him a few days ago. He wants to seek her forgiveness and he hoped she could date him again,” one of the officers was quoted as saying.

When officers approached him, the jilted man reportedly said, “Is it illegal for me to kneel down here? If it is not illegal, please leave me alone.”