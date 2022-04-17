type here...
Man convicted for smashing his girlfriend's iPhone 12 Pro Max
Man convicted for smashing his girlfriend’s iPhone 12 Pro Max

By Kweku Derrick
A marble layer has been convicted by the Circuit Court in Asante Bekwai after he smashed his girlfriend’s iPhone 12 Pro Max 128 valued at GH?8,000.00.

Mr. Douglas Nana Yeboah, 32, was convicted on his own plea after he admitted to causing unlawful damage. His sentence was deferred to April 21, 2022.

According to the case facts, Juliet Imoti is the complainant and a make-up artist. She lives at Ahenema Kokoben while the convict lived at Brofuyede/Adumasa. The two are friends.

The convict visited the complainant at her house at Ahenema Kokoben on April 9, 2022, at about 22:00 hours.

While he was in the room of the complainant, somebody knocked at the door. The convict asked the complainant who was knocking at the door, but she could not give him any answer.

The Prosecution said Yeboah then left. On his way, he overheard Juliet on phone asking someone to come visit.

Chief Inspector Amartey said Yeboah on hearing that, returned but the complainant had then locked the door.

He, therefore, managed to convince the complainant to open the door with the explanation that he had left his things in the room and needed to pick them up, the Court heard.

He said when Juliet opened the door, the convict quickly entered, took the complainant’s iPhone 12 ProMax 128 which she had put on the bed and smashed it on the ground.

    Source:GHPage

