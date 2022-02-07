- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man has been left in agony after the woman he supposedly spent heavily to give a happy life pulled the plugs in their relationship.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man who has been served with heartbreak is seen weeping inconsolably like his whole world had come to an end.

He appeared to have surprised his girlfriend by proposing to her at an eatery. However, the end result of his romantic gesture was nothing to write home about.

The unidentified man was left in shock after the woman he intended to spend the rest of his life with turned him down and walked out.

He is seen wailing as he recalled doing everything to satisfy his girlfriend’s needs, including recently purchasing a car for her to prove his undying love.

But it seems his best was not enough to win her heart.

Some patrons of the eatery were captured trying to console him.

