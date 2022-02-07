type here...
GhPageLifestyle'I bought a car for her' - Man cries bitterly at a...
Lifestyle

‘I bought a car for her’ – Man cries bitterly at a restaurant after girlfriend served him with hot afternoon broken heart [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
broken heart man relationship dating
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man has been left in agony after the woman he supposedly spent heavily to give a happy life pulled the plugs in their relationship.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man who has been served with heartbreak is seen weeping inconsolably like his whole world had come to an end.

He appeared to have surprised his girlfriend by proposing to her at an eatery. However, the end result of his romantic gesture was nothing to write home about.

The unidentified man was left in shock after the woman he intended to spend the rest of his life with turned him down and walked out.

He is seen wailing as he recalled doing everything to satisfy his girlfriend’s needs, including recently purchasing a car for her to prove his undying love.

But it seems his best was not enough to win her heart.

Some patrons of the eatery were captured trying to console him.

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 7, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News