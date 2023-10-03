Man cries as Girlfriend secretly uses his ATM to buy expensive wigs; his account is empty

- Advertisement -

A lady recently shared a daring experience after using her boyfriend’s ATM card to buy a wig without his permission.

She posted a WhatsApp screenshot revealing her boyfriend’s reaction to her bold move and also shared a video capturing the moment she made the unauthorized purchase and her boyfriend’s frustration upon discovering it.

In response to his outburst, she expressed her love for him and mentioned that the wig looked good on her.

This story caught the attention of netizens on TikTok, leaving many both amused and curious about her actions.

