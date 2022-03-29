- Advertisement -

Friends are expected to have each other’s back and respect what is termed as the “Bro Code”, which includes not going after each other’s women while they are still together or even after they break up.

But it appears as though this unconventional rule of friendship does not work in contemporary times as the youth of today seemingly cannot control their sexual urges.

It’s on the back of such an instance that a young man who could not keep his manhood in his pants has betrayed the trust of his friend by sleeping with his girlfriend.

The heartbroken man shockingly found out about his bosom friend’s clandestine affair with his fiancée as he was set to marry her.

The pain of his friend’s betrayal and his girlfriend’s disloyalty compelled him to break things off with the woman he intended to marry.

This story which sounds like a script for a movie was shared on Twitter by the man who appears unremorseful about sleeping with his friend’s fiancée.

He wrote: “Finding out that my friend is no longer marrying his fiance cos he found out I fucked her a few years ago, is not how I expected my evening to go. I don’t know why people can’t keep their fucking mouths shut. Enjoy the dick and go.”

See the screenshot below

It’s funny how the man now appears to blame the lady for spilling the beans about their secret romantic affair with his boyfriend which has caused their friendship.