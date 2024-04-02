type here...
Man destroys casino games after losing all his money
Man destroys casino games after losing all his money

By Qwame Benedict
An angry young man has destroyed a casino after losing all his money to casino games.

According to a source, the young man has been visiting the casino to play games on some days he wins and on others, he loses.

But on this particular day, he came with high hopes of winning but things didn’t go as planned.

It said that he came to the casino with the last money he had intending to make more money to cater for himself. But things didn’t go as planned.

After losing the money he got furious and started destroying things in that casino.

In a video, the young man could be seen using a chair from the casino to destroy all the games there.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

