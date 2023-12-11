type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan dies after watching atopa tape involving his wife and another man
News

Man dies after watching atopa tape involving his wife and another man

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Man sitting on the floor crying
Man
- Advertisement -

A man has met his untimely death after he collapsed while watching the atopa tape involving his wife and another man.

According to the report, a Ghanaian based in South Africa identified as Paa Agya returned to the country some weeks ago and has been accused of recording explicit videos of about 20 women.

It continued that out of the 20 women, 15 of them were married women.

Unfortunately, one of the husbands of the ladies recorded in the video chanced upon the explicit video between his wife and Paa Agya.

After watching a few minutes of the video, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where his condition worsened and he later passed on.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The report indicated that the deceased is identified as John aka Nzema Marley and is a very popular person in Prestea.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, December 11, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
1.3mph
40 %
Mon
90 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways