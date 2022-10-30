Home News Man dies following fight with Trotro mate over Ghc2 fare increment

A man has lost his life after a fight with a trotro mate ( a commercial minibus conductor).

According to reports, the gentleman died following a disagreement that ensured a GH2 increment in fare.

The GPRTU had announced a further increment in fares and the drivers had implemented it accordingly.

However, the troubled man could not understand why the mate was taking GH2 from him in addition to the previous fare.

He did not accept the GH2 increase and described it as utterly outrageous.

Well, the mate also insisted on taking the money. As a result, the two got engaged in a fight, which resulted fatally in the death of the man.

He smashed his head against the car and landed heavily on the floor. He died on the spot.

