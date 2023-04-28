type here...
Man dies of shock after discovering wife he sent to the UK got pregnant for another man

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Out of shock, a Nigerian man has reportedly died after discovering that his wife, whom he sponsored abroad for a better life, has gotten pregnant for another man.

This cruel story was shared by Twitter user @BolanleCole who claimed that the man had struggled to send his wife and two kids to the United Kingdom so they could have a better life while he remained in Nigeria.

Disappointingly, the wife started having an extramarital affair with another man when she arrived in her safe haven.

Their relationship resulted in pregnancy, which the husband only found out about it recently after his wife gave birth.

The tweep noted that the news of the woman’s infidelity and pregnancy was too much for the man to bear, leading to his sudden death.

    Source:GHPage

