A 21-year-old man accused of several murders has been arrested by police in Migori County, Kenya, after his disguise as a woman was uncovered.

The crossdresser, identified as Jared Opiyo, was arrested on Monday, November 14, 2022, after he was spotted passing by a police station dressed in female attire but his physique conspicuously bore masculine features.

During interrogation, the suspect identified himself as Sheila Bichange, a female – a report detailing the arrest indicated.

“Upon a cursory examination, he owned up and produced a national identification card with a picture that matched his appearance and showed he is Jared Opiyo Nyatumba, a 21 years old Luo male adult from Homa Bay County, Ndhiwa sub-county, Kobama location,” police said.

When officers asked why he was donning female attire, the suspect alleged to have been harboring feminine feelings since childhood.

The suspect was said to be linked to a series of crimes including murders.

During his interrogation, news spread across the town of Awendo that the person linked to serial killings in the area, and who was said to sometimes disguise himself as a female, had been arrested by Awendo police.

This prompted an agitated mob to storm the police station demanding that the suspect be handed over to them for lynching.

“The suspect was shown to them through the report office window, but they insisted that he should be handed over to them for lynching,” the report read.