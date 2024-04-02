- Advertisement -

A man has divorced his wife after two(2) days of marriage after finding out a secret about his wife.

Barely 48 hours into their marriage it emerged that his wife was previously a man who underwent surgery to turn into a woman.

The man who pleaded to be anonymous disclosed that he met his wife online Facebook to be precise almost a month ago.

He continued that after chatting on Facebook for a while, they decided to meet up in real life and they went out to have coffee and other things together.

Man-crying

All these while, nothing has been suspicious about her lifestyle or voice. That notwithstanding, she looked beautiful, making him stay up all night thinking about her.

He one day mastered courage and called to ask her to marry him, to which she agreed.

A day for the marriage was set and he went there to pay the dowry and all other things needed and their marriage had a lot of leaders in attendance.

Fast forward to when they got home, he wanted to consummate their marriage on their wedding night but she turned him down and feeling she might be tired he took it normal.

The next day he tried again and still got bounced this made him ask questions about his wife only to be told that she was a man behaving like a woman.