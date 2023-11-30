Man divorces wife on their wedding day after finding out that she visited her ex a day before their wedding

- Advertisement -

A couple whose names have been withheld are going viral after the groom reportedly called off the wedding on the day of the marriage ceremony.



According to sources, the man found out his bride had allegedly cheated on him for the supposed ‘last time’ before the wedding.



It is reported that the information was relayed to the groom by a friend who served as an informant which led the groom.



In the trending video, the bride who was seen in her beautiful wedding gown was seen wailing and begging the man for mercy but he would not budge to raise the issue during the ceremony.



Lots of thoughts have been shared after the rather unconventional video was shared on social media. Below are some highlights gathered by our outfit.

Nk Mallet – The lady went to her ex a night before the wedding and the man found out

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once



dorobucci – This is not about what she did …the question is if you can’t take it why shoul you wait for an important day like this ??? GUYS ..GUYS hmmm

emmanuelablodepe8 – those feeling sorry for the lady y how could u visit ur ex before ur wedding she collected her eyes

suzanajoseph673 – Don’t worry sister ur didn’t meant for each other, so keep ur self strong our God gonna give u someone very extraordinary

CHOCOMILO’S ONLY DAUGHTER – Same happened in my area errr hmmm very bad

Watch the video below to know more…