Man drags wife to court for changing their children's surname to that...
Relationship

Man drags wife to court for changing their children’s surname to that of her boyfriend

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A middle-aged man, Theophilus Ayodeji Obayan, has dragged his estranged wife before a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court sitting in Oke-Eda Akure, Ondo State, for changing their children’s surname to that of her new lover.

Obayan approached the court on Thursday, August 10, 2023, seeking dissolution of his 23-year-old marriage with his wife, Chibuzor Lillian Obayan and custody of their four children.

“My lord, my marriage from onset was characterized with crises, abuse, disobedience, misunderstanding, lies, manipulation, hate and rage,” he narrated.

“I married Lilian in the year 2000 and we have four children. I am a Yoruba, while my wife is of Igbo tribe. I have suffered a lot in the hands of her family because they don’t love me, but I’ve been enduring

“Lilian packed her belongings out of my house to another man’s house in 2019 and went to change her name, including my children’s surname to the name of the Igbo man she’s engaged to,”

The petitioner told the court that his estranged wife did not allow him gain access to his children since she packed out of his house.

He, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the marriage and grant him custody of the four children, asking the court to order her to change their names back to his.

In her defence, Lilian who countered the petitioner’s claims, said her husband was grossly irresponsible.

“My lord, life was not easy for me over the years we have been together. In fact, Obayan derived pleasure in always molesting and beating me to the extent that I sustained body fractures,” the respondent told the court.

“Obayan is not a good husband to me and good father to his children, as he doesn’t pay their school fees nor care about how they are living.

“He didn’t pay my dowry. So, I finally found a man to marry. And my new love wants my children to bear his name instead of that of their irresponsible father

“Our children are old enough to choose for themselves as they are no longer kids. My first two girls, Mayomi and Damilola are 22 and 20 years old, while the boys, Ariyo and Aduragbemi are 18 and 16 years old respectively.”

