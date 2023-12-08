type here...
Man drops the names of the over 300 women he has slept with to mark his 70th birthday

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man set to publish the names and photos of all the women he has gotten intimate with since 1970
Nigerian-American businessman, Francis Van-Lare has finally released the names of the over 70 women he has slept with.

Recall that some days ago, he revealed that he was compiling the list. However, just yesterday, he released the list in three batches.

“I am compiling the names of all the women I have poied since 1970 . The first one is Felicia and I published her story on my wall.

She even got my mum fired because she will not give her kpekus to the Doctor who owned the hospital they both worked and the Doctor was mad that it was small me that she chose to poi,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 6.

“Have your data ready Dec 7 and you see their names and photos. If I have poied you and you do not see your name on the list please inbox me to edit it and add your name. If your poi was memorable then I will add it.”

Well, the Nigerian-American businessman has stayed true to his promise and released the names of all the women he claimed to have slept with.

First batch of the list as promised

  1. Deola
  2. Ayomide
  3. Damilola
  4. Funmilayo
  5. Ifeoluwa
  6. Oluwakemi
  7. Olufunke
  8. Olumide
  9. Omolara
  10. Ronke
  11. Temitope
  12. Titilayo
  13. Yetunde
  14. Abimbola
  15. Adenike
  16. Adebisi
  17. Adetoun
  18. Ayobami
  19. Folake
  20. Iyabo
  21. Aisha
  22. Fatima
  23. Zainab
  24. Mariam
  25. Ngozi
  26. Ifeoma
  27. Chidinma
  28. Ada
  29. Amarachi
    30 Nnenna
    31 Chinwe
    32 Uche
  30. Ogechikama
    34 Nkem
    35.Chiamaka
  31. Nkechi
  32. Onyinye
  33. Ijeoma
  34. Ada
  35. Nwakaego
  36. Beatrice
  37. Sophia
  38. Emma
  39. Isabella
  40. . Olivia
  41. Mia
  42. Ava
  43. Emily
  44. Charlotte
  45. Amelia
  46. Harper
  47. Abigail
  48. Sofia
  49. Grace
  50. Lily
  51. Ella
  52. Chloe
  53. Victoria
  54. Scarlett
  55. Hannah
  56. Zoe

The list:Batch number 2.

Facebook has no way for me to upload names next to pictures so buy my upcoming book next year where the publisher will table the list with names and photos better

  1. Amina Ali
    2.Farida Hassan,
  2. Jamila Ahmed,
  3. Zainab Ibrahim,
  4. Nasra Omar,
  5. Samira Yusuf,
  6. Rahma Abdi,
  7. Faduma Hussein,
  8. Saida Jama,
  9. Habiba Mohamed,
  10. Aisha Abdi,
  11. Fatima Mohamed,
  12. Zahra Ali,
  13. Halima Hassan,
  14. Safiya Ahmed,
  15. Mariam Ibrahim,
  16. Khadija Omar,
  17. Hawa Yusuf,
  18. Asma Abdi,
  19. Naima Hussein,
  20. Leila Jama,
  21. Salma Mohamed,
  22. Rukia Abdi,
  23. Hafsa Ali,
  24. Muna Hassan,
  25. Zuhura Ahmed,
  26. Sabrina Ibrahim,
  27. Nadia Omar,
  28. Yasmin Yusuf,
  29. Layla Abdi,
  30. Amira Hussein,
  31. Zahara Jama,
  32. Fatuma Mohamed,
  33. Asha Abdi,
  34. Nafisa Ali,
  35. Shukri Hassan,
  36. Hanan Ahmed,
  37. Rania Ibrahim,
  38. Sumaya Omar,
  39. Huda Yusuf,
  40. Maimuna Abdi,
  41. Salima Hussein,
  42. Ayan Jama,
  43. Fauzia Mohamed,
  44. Laila Abdi,
  45. Nadifa Ali,
  46. Sahra Hassan,
  47. Zeynab Ahmed,
  48. Raha Ibrahim,
  49. Suhaila Omar.
  50. Eseohe Akhigbe
  51. Osayi Iyoha
  52. Eghosa Obaseki
  53. Isoken Ighodaro
  54. Eki Ogie
  55. Eghosa Ogie
  56. Osarugue Iyare
  57. Esohe Iyoha
  58. Eghosa Obaseki
  59. Isoken Ighodaro
  60. Eki Ogie
    62Eghosa Ogre
    62 Osarugue Iyare
    64 Esohe Iyoha
    65 Eghosa Obaseki
    66 Isoken Ighodaro
    67Eki Ogie
    68 Eghosa Ogie
    69 Osarugue Iyare
  61. Esohe Iyoha

The list : Batch 3

The names below are good in 69 and doggy. The ones after have cowgirl style added

  1. Ekaette Bassey
  2. Idara Etim
  3. Uduak Akpan
  4. Aniekan Umoren
  5. Unwana Udo
  6. Iniobong Ekanem
  7. Mfoniso Ekpo
  8. Eno-Obong Essien
  9. Nsikan Udoh
  10. Imaobong Umana
  11. Uwem Eyo
  12. Eme-Obong Udo
  13. Nsikak Ekong
  14. Uduakobong Udo
  15. Aniedi Umoren
  16. Ekomobong Udo
  17. Uwana Ekpo
  18. Ekaette Umana
  19. Nsikak Udo
  20. Uduakobong Umoren
  21. Eno-Obong Udo
  22. Mfoniso Umana
  23. Ekaette Udo
  24. Uduakobong Umoren
  25. Eno-Obong Udo
  26. Mfoniso Umana
    27 Uduakobong Umoren
  27. Mfoniso Umana

The ones here are good in 69 and cow girl style

  1. Adaeze Okoye
  2. Chiamaka Nwankwo
  3. Ngozi Eze
  4. Chioma Okafor
  5. Ifeoma Onyekwere
  6. Amara Iwuanyanwu
  7. Uchenna Okorie
  8. Nneka Ude
  9. Ogechi Nwosu
  10. Oluchi Iwuagwu
  11. Chidinma Okonkwo
  12. Chinyere Nwachukwu
  13. Ugochi Ibe
  14. Nkiru Opara
  15. Ijeoma Uzoma
  16. Ebere Okereke
  17. Chika Nnamani
  18. Onyinye Ezeanya
  19. Kosisochukwu Onwuka
  20. Nwando Iheanacho
  21. Somtochukwu Okoli
  22. Uju Nwadike
  23. Chizoba Nwankpa
  24. Nnedi Okonkwo
  25. Adanna Eze
  26. Akudo Iwuanyanwu
  27. Nkem Okafor
  28. Ifunanya Iwuala
  29. Uzoma Ibe
  30. Nneoma Okorie
  31. Ozioma Nwosu
  32. Chidimma Mba
  33. Chinyeaka Nwachukwu
  34. Ugonna Okonkwo
  35. Nkemdilim Nnamani
  36. Iheoma Ezeanya
  37. Ebele Onwuka
  38. Chikodili Iheanacho
  39. Onyeka Okoli
  40. Kosisochi Nwadike
  41. Nwabugo Nwankpa
  42. Somadina Okonkwo
  43. Ujunwa Eze
  44. Chizaram Iwuanyanwu
  45. Nkemakonam Okafor
  46. Ifechukwu Onyekwere
  47. Uzochi Ibe
  48. Nneka Okorie
  49. Ogechukwukama Nwosu
  50. Chidiebere Mba
  51. Chinyelum Nwachukwu
  52. Ugochinyere Okonkwo
  53. Nkemjika Nnamani
  54. Ihuoma Ezeanya
  55. Echezona Onwuka
  56. Chikaima Iheanacho
  57. Onyekachukwu Okoli
  58. Kosisochukwukama Nwadike
  59. Nwachukwu Nwankpa
  60. Somtochukwukama Okonkwo

