Man drops the names of the over 300 women he has slept with to mark his 70th birthday

Nigerian-American businessman, Francis Van-Lare has finally released the names of the over 70 women he has slept with.

Recall that some days ago, he revealed that he was compiling the list. However, just yesterday, he released the list in three batches.

“I am compiling the names of all the women I have poied since 1970 . The first one is Felicia and I published her story on my wall.

She even got my mum fired because she will not give her kpekus to the Doctor who owned the hospital they both worked and the Doctor was mad that it was small me that she chose to poi,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 6.

“Have your data ready Dec 7 and you see their names and photos. If I have poied you and you do not see your name on the list please inbox me to edit it and add your name. If your poi was memorable then I will add it.”

Well, the Nigerian-American businessman has stayed true to his promise and released the names of all the women he claimed to have slept with.

First batch of the list as promised

Deola Ayomide Damilola Funmilayo Ifeoluwa Oluwakemi Olufunke Olumide Omolara Ronke Temitope Titilayo Yetunde Abimbola Adenike Adebisi Adetoun Ayobami Folake Iyabo Aisha Fatima Zainab Mariam Ngozi Ifeoma Chidinma Ada Amarachi

30 Nnenna

31 Chinwe

32 Uche Ogechikama

34 Nkem

35.Chiamaka Nkechi Onyinye Ijeoma Ada Nwakaego Beatrice Sophia Emma Isabella . Olivia Mia Ava Emily Charlotte Amelia Harper Abigail Sofia Grace Lily Ella Chloe Victoria Scarlett Hannah Zoe

The list:Batch number 2.

Facebook has no way for me to upload names next to pictures so buy my upcoming book next year where the publisher will table the list with names and photos better

Amina Ali

2.Farida Hassan, Jamila Ahmed, Zainab Ibrahim, Nasra Omar, Samira Yusuf, Rahma Abdi, Faduma Hussein, Saida Jama, Habiba Mohamed, Aisha Abdi, Fatima Mohamed, Zahra Ali, Halima Hassan, Safiya Ahmed, Mariam Ibrahim, Khadija Omar, Hawa Yusuf, Asma Abdi, Naima Hussein, Leila Jama, Salma Mohamed, Rukia Abdi, Hafsa Ali, Muna Hassan, Zuhura Ahmed, Sabrina Ibrahim, Nadia Omar, Yasmin Yusuf, Layla Abdi, Amira Hussein, Zahara Jama, Fatuma Mohamed, Asha Abdi, Nafisa Ali, Shukri Hassan, Hanan Ahmed, Rania Ibrahim, Sumaya Omar, Huda Yusuf, Maimuna Abdi, Salima Hussein, Ayan Jama, Fauzia Mohamed, Laila Abdi, Nadifa Ali, Sahra Hassan, Zeynab Ahmed, Raha Ibrahim, Suhaila Omar. Eseohe Akhigbe Osayi Iyoha Eghosa Obaseki Isoken Ighodaro Eki Ogie Eghosa Ogie Osarugue Iyare Esohe Iyoha Eghosa Obaseki Isoken Ighodaro Eki Ogie

62Eghosa Ogre

62 Osarugue Iyare

64 Esohe Iyoha

65 Eghosa Obaseki

66 Isoken Ighodaro

67Eki Ogie

68 Eghosa Ogie

69 Osarugue Iyare Esohe Iyoha

The list : Batch 3

The names below are good in 69 and doggy. The ones after have cowgirl style added

Ekaette Bassey Idara Etim Uduak Akpan Aniekan Umoren Unwana Udo Iniobong Ekanem Mfoniso Ekpo Eno-Obong Essien Nsikan Udoh Imaobong Umana Uwem Eyo Eme-Obong Udo Nsikak Ekong Uduakobong Udo Aniedi Umoren Ekomobong Udo Uwana Ekpo Ekaette Umana Nsikak Udo Uduakobong Umoren Eno-Obong Udo Mfoniso Umana Ekaette Udo Uduakobong Umoren Eno-Obong Udo Mfoniso Umana

27 Uduakobong Umoren Mfoniso Umana

The ones here are good in 69 and cow girl style