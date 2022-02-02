type here...
Man ends relationship with girlfriend after seeing her elder sister’s bride price list

By Kweku Derrick
man dumps girlfriend
A young Nigerian man has called it quits with his girlfriend after chancing upon items on her elder sister’s extravagant bride price list.

The young man said he was compelled to apply breaks to their relationship after discovering the expensive things he could be asked to buy for the family of the lady if he intends to end up marrying her.

According to the man identified as @funkiest_sholz on Twitter, he saw a Lexus RX 350 on the list and did not even bother reading further before breaking up with her.

Interestingly, he disclosed the man who was supposed to marry his girlfriend’s sister also disappeared upon seeing the list too.

”My first commitment ended when I saw my ex-girlfriend elder sister bride price list, it started with Lexus RX 350… I didn’t bother about reading the other items. Even her sister is still single, fiancé japa. Igbo girls too dey cost no be say dem sabi kn**k”, he wrote.

