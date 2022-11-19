Man ends marriage because wife-to-be hid her kids from him

A wedding ceremony was cut short after a man painstakingly discovered that his bride-to-be had two children.

The somewhat general dislike men have for single mothers has skyrocketed in recent times, as another man has rejected his wife-to-be for the same reason.

According to the man, the woman hid the information from him only for him to find out about their wedding and thus not want to continue with the process.

The inconsolable woman is seen in a viral video begging and trying to explain why she decided to hide the news of having kids from the man.

Well, the man was not moved by her pleas and tears. He maintained that he would not want to marry a woman who had been dishonest with him.

In the video below, the man ends what could have been a beautiful marriage ceremony.