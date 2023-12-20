- Advertisement -

A man who was caught shoplifting has done the unthinkable by smearing human waste on his face to evade arrest.

Per the information associated with the video, the young man entered a shopping mall just like every other customer to shop.

But unknown to the workers, the real motive of the young man was to steal from the shop. However, he was spotted and caught before he could finish with his agenda.

Some security workers of the mall decided to arrest and probably deal with him but the man thought of something quick to escape from them.

In the video, the man who was in an orange t-shirt resisted arrest by the two security men whisking him away.

Seeing there was no way for the security to let go of him, he reached into his jeans defecated into his hands and moved on to smear it on his face.

This made the security men leave him as they tried to prevent the man from smearing the human waste on them.

The shop-lifter got the freedom and left the shopping mall a free man.

Watch the video below: