Wife interrupts IG live video to expose husband who was trying to propose to lady and posing as single man

- Advertisement -

It was a chaotic scene on Instagram when a wife interrupted a live session to expose her husband.

Her husband had been posing as a single man in an attempt to propose love to a new lady he had found on the platform.

While the conversation was getting steamy, the lady had a request from a woman who wanted to join the conversation.

The woman who joined was a family friend who knew the man and insisted that he was a married man. She warned the lady to be careful of the man based on the fact that he was married and had a son.

The man in question denied all allegations and stood his ground. He maintained that he was a single man and dared the woman to bring his so-called wife on to prove that indeed he was married to her.

In seconds, the wife of the man joined the conversation and started hurling insults at the man. She showed the face of the son they have together and also warned the lady.

The lady was spellbound and could not believe that the man she was trying to consider for a relationship was actually a married man with children.

The drama was evident in the video below: