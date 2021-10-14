type here...
Man faking madness to collect sanitary pads at dumpsite caught red-handed (Video)

By Kweku Derrick
Mad man
A young man pretending to have lost his sanity has been caught in the process of picking blood-stained sanitary pads and baby diapers disposed at an open refuse dumpsite.

The incident reportedly happened in Nigeria.

A video sighted by GhPage.com captured the man looking unkempt from head to toe like a truly mentally challenged person who hasn’t taken his shower for several months.

The fake mad man was seen with a black polythene bag containing used sanitary pads and diapers he had gathered using his smart modus operandi.

According to reports accompanying the video gaining online prominence, the man was said to have disguised himself as a mad man so he can be able to steal the diapers and pad without been recognized or seen by people who knew him around that area.

But luck eluded him as a woman who allegedly knew him raised alarm which drew the attention of people around to the scene.

After he was accosted by some angry youth in the area, he confessed that he was instructed by a fetish priest to collect the waste items for them to be used for rituals to make him rich.

Watch the video below.

Source:GHPage

