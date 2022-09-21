- Advertisement -

Footage of a Nigerian man said to be a drug addict wrapping a substance believed to be marijuana in the middle of a communion service in a Catholic church has gone viral.

According to reports accompanying the video, the unnamed young man was allegedly taken to the church for prayers to overcome his addiction.

But in a shocking turn of events, the man was seen showcasing his defiance to quit smoking right at the very place he was meant to receive his deliverance.

A congregant – seated behind him in the church – recorded the scene after he was left jaw-dropped by the man’s confidence to wrap the illicit drug in church while other members had queued up to receive Holy Communion from a reverend father.

”See who dem carry come church for deliverance, e dey church dey rap igbo (weed),” the man recording the video is heard saying.

The video has elicited mixed reactions from social media users who have also been taken aback by the rare scene.