Ramadhan Johnson, a 21-year-old man who is in the grips of the law, has appeared before Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, for touching a woman’s buttocks.

The accused is alleged to have intentionally and unlawfully touched the buttocks of a businesswoman along Murang’a Road without her consent while walking behind her.

According to a police report, “while coming back from the store as she was walking along a narrow path, she was attacked by the accused person who intentionally touched her buttocks with his hands and pulled her towards his body”

The complainant, upon seeing three other men who reportedly also had the intention of abusing her, fled the scene for her safety.

On March 11, 2022, the 34-year-old complainant according to court documents, sent a group of elderly men to talk to the accused to admit his mistake and apologise but he refused. She then decided to file a complaint at the Central Police Station.

The charge against him following his arraignment in court thereafter, read; “You are charged that on March 10, 2022, along Murang’a Road, Nairobi, you intentionally and unlawfully touched the buttocks of Makena Sara Ngari with your hands against her will”

He however pleaded not guilty to one count of committing an indecent act with an adult, before being handed a bond of 300,000 Kenyan Shilling (equivalent to GHC18,775) with alternative cash bail of Ksh100,000 (GHC6,258)