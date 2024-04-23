type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMan gets stuck 'chopping' his best friend's wife
Entertainment

Man gets stuck ‘chopping’ his best friend’s wife

By Qwame Benedict
Man caught with bestfriend wife
Man caught with bestfriend wife
- Advertisement -

A married man got the shock of his life after returning home to meet his married wife and his best friend stuck while having intercourse.

According to the information we gathered, the man suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair but never got the chance to catch her in the act.

To confirm his fears, he contacted a native doctor to do something on his wife for him so he could catch her in the act.

Days later, he reached home only to meet his wife and best friend stuck while they were enjoying themselves.

In a video sighted on social media, the lovers could be seen stuck and placed on a mat outside while a native doctor tries to separate them.

Watch the video below:

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
2.6mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more