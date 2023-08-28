Man goes furious as girlfriend buys latest iPhone with Gh24,000 he saved in her account

A video has surfaced online where a young lady allegedly took the Gh24,000 that her boyfriend had saved in her bank account for business purposes to buy herself a brand-new iPhone.

In the clip, the young man who goes by the name Emmanuel said he saved the money in his girlfriend’s account with the intention of starting a laundry business with it only for her to buy a phone with it.

The young man charged to her place along with media personality and content creator, MC Reality house to confront her.

In her defence, the lady said that she was expecting some cash to be sent to her from Canada, so she decided to use the money to buy the phone, with the intention of replacing it when she received the money.

The man was enraged at his girlfriend and kept shouting furiously at her while pacing back and forth.

He seized the expensive gadget from the girl and warned her not to come for it.