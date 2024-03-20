- Advertisement -

A young man is currently languishing in police cells after he was allegedly arrested for escorting his friend to take a loan.

According to the man, who narrated his story to a fellow inmate, a friend of his asked him to escort him to take a loan from one of the financial institutions.

He continued that since he wasn’t busy at that time he volunteered and went with his friend to that said institution where his friend went to take the money.

The man claimed that he was not a guarantor of the loan or signed any documents that showed his involvement in accessing the loan.

Fast forward, he was there one day when the police arrested him and since he knew he hadn’t committed any offence he questioned that about the reason for his arrest.

He was informed that the friend he escorted to the financial institution to take the loan had defaulted in paying the loan and since he was with him the day he came for the money, they are arresting him until his friend comes to pay.

He told his inmate colleague that he was still surprised as to why he would rather be arrested while the guarantor and the person who took the loan were walking freely.

As at the time his colleague inmate was being released from the cells, the young man was still there hoping for a miracle to happen.