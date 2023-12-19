type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealth"I'll block you"; Man in tears as ‘manpower’ drug turns him into...
Health

“I’ll block you”; Man in tears as ‘manpower’ drug turns him into a 2 minute man – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

An enraged man has taken to social media to vent his displeasure after another user recommended a ‘manpower’ therapy that instead made him a 2 minute man.

He took to his X account to share his grievances, where he promised to block the supposed sex therapist who was only trying to help others.

@gozziie, had shared a combination of food items like milk, banana, watermelon amongst others.

He promised that any man that uses it will have the woman coming back for more.

However, reverse was the case for this man who did not get the desired effect and took to cursing the man for his manpower recommendation.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In his words,

“Firstly, I know I’m blocking you for life but let me tell you this before I do that. On days you’ll need your D to function properly, it’ll disappoint you. Inshallah ?”

See post below

TODAY

Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Accra
mist
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.6mph
57 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
89 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more