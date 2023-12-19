“I’ll block you”; Man in tears as ‘manpower’ drug turns him into a 2 minute man – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

An enraged man has taken to social media to vent his displeasure after another user recommended a ‘manpower’ therapy that instead made him a 2 minute man.

He took to his X account to share his grievances, where he promised to block the supposed sex therapist who was only trying to help others.

@gozziie, had shared a combination of food items like milk, banana, watermelon amongst others.

He promised that any man that uses it will have the woman coming back for more.

However, reverse was the case for this man who did not get the desired effect and took to cursing the man for his manpower recommendation.

In his words,

“Firstly, I know I’m blocking you for life but let me tell you this before I do that. On days you’ll need your D to function properly, it’ll disappoint you. Inshallah ?”

