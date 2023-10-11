- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old man identified as Ishmael has been sentenced to a total of 21 years in prison with hard labour for robbing with a toy gun.

Narrating how it all happened, he disclosed that he was in a Trotro car when some people were having a conversation about a robbery which happened with the robbers using a toy gun.

He became interested in the conversation and planned to try it out to see if it was even possible. So one day he decided to rob a store after buying a toy gun but unfortunately for him, the owner of the store was his classmate.

Before entering the store, he covered his mouth with a handkerchief plus wore a cap to hide his identity and upon entering ordered them to surrender all the money they had in the store.

But the owner of the store who happened to be his classmate recognised him and mentioned his name so he removed the handkerchief and spoke with her adding that he even told her it was a toy gun and he only wanted to use it to scare her to see her reaction.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

After speaking with her for some minutes, he left the store and went upstairs where he met another woman and used the toy gun to rob her of Ghc15.

Luck wasn’t on his side as the second lady also knew him but he didn’t know the lady from anywhere.

Fast forward, he left the town for some time and only returned after a few weeks when he was arrested by the police because his classmate who was the owner of the first store had reported the matter to the police.

He was processed before the courts and the judge sitting on the case found him guilty of three charges and sentenced him to 21 years behind bars.