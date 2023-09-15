- Advertisement -

In a case that has shocked Sweden, a Norwegian man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a Swedish court.

This verdict comes after the police discovered the body of his deceased partner in a freezer, which he had used to preserve her remains while continuing to collect her pension.

The 57-year-old man had deceived friends and family by falsely claiming that his 60-year-old partner was alive and well, even after her passing from cancer in 2018.

According to an English-language Norwegian news source, he had originally intended to bury her on their farm but failed to do so.

Reportedly, the woman’s family became suspicious when they lost contact with her, and the husband provided various excuses, including that she no longer wished to speak with them.

Popular now Man cries as he gets dumped by girlfriend he sponsored just 4 days after the anniversary

In March, a tip led the police to discover her body, and the man confessed to concealing her death and her remains.

Initially, he had explained that he wanted to wait until spring to bury her near their Varmland farm.

Shockingly, some reports suggested that he had dismembered his partner before placing her in the freezer, alongside the food he consumed.

The prosecutor argued that the man’s use of the freezer for various purposes violated the sanctity of the grave every time he opened and closed it, which exacerbated the severity of the case.

It was revealed that the man had also engaged in a fraudulent scheme, amassing nearly $117,000 through systematic deception.

Additionally, he had manipulated vehicle ownership and registrations in the name of the deceased. During his trial, the man claimed that he could still communicate with his partner telepathically.

However, court-appointed psychiatrists had previously found no evidence of mental illness, and subsequent evaluations confirmed this assessment.

Ultimately, the court convicted the man on several charges, including gross breach of civil liberties, gross fraud, mutilation of a corpse, and falsification of documents, among others.

While prosecutors initially sought a four-year prison sentence, the court decided on a lesser term and ordered the man to repay the ill-gotten gains from his fraudulent activities.

This shocking case has left the community and legal authorities grappling with the disturbing details of the crime.