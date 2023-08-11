Man kidnap and kills his brother’s two sons

- Advertisement -

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Taiwo Ishola, who allegedly k!dnapped and k!lled two sons of his younger brother, Idowu, at Abata village in Abeokuta.

It was gathered that the suspect committed the dastardly act in a bush in the Mile 6 area of Ajebo, in Abeokuta.

According to Punch, Idowu had raised the alarm after he discovered that his children, nine-year-old Promise, and seven-year-old Testimony, were missing.

A source close to the family who spoke on condition of anonymity told the publication on Tuesday that the children went missing last weekend and they were last seen with Taiwo.

“Idowu started looking for Promise and Testimony. After a search in the community, somebody told us that they were last seen with his brother, Taiwo, but since they are brothers, nobody suspected anything,” the source said.

“It was after their father still didn’t see them after some time that everybody became suspicious. Their father was advised to inform the police before it would be too late. I’m still surprised that the lives of innocent children were cut short just like that.”

Another resident in the community, who gave her name as Iya Alimat, disclosed that the community found it shocking when the news reached them that the children were k!lled.

“It happened on Saturday, but when they did not see the children, they started searching and people said it was Taiwo that took the boys away.

“On Saturday, we got the news that the children had been ki!led. Their father, after looking everywhere for them and could not find them, decided to inform the police and that was when the matter was exposed. How will somebody do that to his brother? We don’t know why he did it. Until we know, I can’t say much about it. But the man should face the wrath of the law.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident said the police immediately went after Taiwo, saying the suspect later confessed to committing the offence.