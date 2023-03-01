Man killed while fighting a man he caught with his girlfriend in Dubai (video)

A Kenyan man identified as Ibrahim Kahenya Macharia has allegedly been murdered in a suspected love triangle involving his lover in Dubai.

A chilling video from the murder scene showed blood spattered on the walls and floor.

A close friend of the deceased, who spoke to Tuko Kenya, said the businessman died a few days after he contacted him about an engine.

“He lived in Migori before moving to Dubai, where he had gone to manage a business on behalf of his family.

He had not stayed in the city for more than four months. He contacted me on Facebook and told me how his engine was spoilt.

I was shocked to hear that he is dead a few days ago,” he said.

A neighbour of the deceased who was privy to the incident narrated that Kahenya was killed after he found his girlfriend with another man, and a fight ensued.

https://web.facebook.com/100016134661681/videos/1259506471658253/