type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan kills ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend after he caught them 'knacking'
News

Man kills ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after he caught them ‘knacking’

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A man is accused of murdering his ex’s ex-girlfriend’s new lover after finding them having sex at a children’s playground.

A jury heard that Kyle Morley is accused of attacking both, initially punching his ex-girlfriend Katie Lamb hard in the face. Morley is said to have then turned on David Bettison, while the lover still had his pants around his ankles.

Morley punched him and then kicked and stamped on him, causing such serious damage to his face that he could no longer breathe, the court heard. 

Mr. Bettison was sadly pronounced dead at the Hugglescote, Leicestershire park, on February 24, 2023.

But appearing at Leicester Crown Court, Morely pleaded not guilty to the m¥rder and attempted m¥rder. 

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The 29-year-old, of St Bernards Road, Whitwick, near Coalville, however, did admit to attacking both 23-year-old Miss Lamb and 43-year-old Mr Bettis.

TODAY

Thursday, November 2, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79 ° F
79 °
79 °
83 %
1.2mph
54 %
Thu
93 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
90 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
94 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways