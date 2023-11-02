Man kills ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after he caught them ‘knacking’

- Advertisement -

A man is accused of murdering his ex’s ex-girlfriend’s new lover after finding them having sex at a children’s playground.

A jury heard that Kyle Morley is accused of attacking both, initially punching his ex-girlfriend Katie Lamb hard in the face. Morley is said to have then turned on David Bettison, while the lover still had his pants around his ankles.

Morley punched him and then kicked and stamped on him, causing such serious damage to his face that he could no longer breathe, the court heard.

Mr. Bettison was sadly pronounced dead at the Hugglescote, Leicestershire park, on February 24, 2023.

But appearing at Leicester Crown Court, Morely pleaded not guilty to the m¥rder and attempted m¥rder.

The 29-year-old, of St Bernards Road, Whitwick, near Coalville, however, did admit to attacking both 23-year-old Miss Lamb and 43-year-old Mr Bettis.