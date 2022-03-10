“Sakawa things” – Hysteria as man leaves with money he rubbed on couple’s faces during marriage ceremony [Video]

- Advertisement -

There was mad hysteria after a suspected ritualist left a marriage ceremony with the money he had used to rub the faces of the couple.

Suspicion over the fact that he might use the money for money rituals after rubbing the sweat off their couple’s faces has heightened.

A frightening video of a man suspected of being a ritualist wiping a dollar bill on a couple at a marriage ceremony in Imo State and then fleeing with the same bill has sparked social media outrage.

In the footage, the man can be seen dancing while spraying dollar bills at the pair, then rubbing one of the bills over both the man and woman’s faces before calmly walking away.

However, it appears that no one spotted any wrongdoing in the video, as the event went on uninterrupted.

Munachi Harry, a Facebook user, was the one who brought the public’s notice to the unusual move, which has sparked outrage.

Check Out Video Below: