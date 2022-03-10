type here...
GhPageNigeria News"Sakawa things" - Hysteria as man leaves with money he rubbed on...
Nigeria News

“Sakawa things” – Hysteria as man leaves with money he rubbed on couple’s faces during marriage ceremony [Video]

By Albert
- Advertisement -

There was mad hysteria after a suspected ritualist left a marriage ceremony with the money he had used to rub the faces of the couple.

Suspicion over the fact that he might use the money for money rituals after rubbing the sweat off their couple’s faces has heightened.

A frightening video of a man suspected of being a ritualist wiping a dollar bill on a couple at a marriage ceremony in Imo State and then fleeing with the same bill has sparked social media outrage.

In the footage, the man can be seen dancing while spraying dollar bills at the pair, then rubbing one of the bills over both the man and woman’s faces before calmly walking away.

However, it appears that no one spotted any wrongdoing in the video, as the event went on uninterrupted.

Munachi Harry, a Facebook user, was the one who brought the public’s notice to the unusual move, which has sparked outrage.

Check Out Video Below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 10, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    87.3 ° F
    87.3 °
    87.3 °
    68 %
    4.2mph
    41 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News