- Advertisement -

A young man who decided to part-take in the ongoing crates challenge has lost his front teeth after falling from the crates.

Giovani Caleb a host at Media General shared a video of the young man struggling to bite an apple due to the loss.

Though his situation is a sad one, he managed to wear a smile when his quest to bite the apple did not work out but rather turned out to form an emoji on the fruit.

He captioned it: “He tried the CRATE CHALLENGE”

Watch the video below:

Read some reactions below:

norteymayfair: “Eiiiiiiiiiii mini sane ne.”

kn_bediako: “He is an Artist, he draws and paints on apples.”

baggy_bwoy1: “@wishwell_mackarl life no balance ooh bro.”

_ladymerc: “Me de3 now I’m tired….what won’t we see again.”