A young man who decided to part-take in the ongoing crates challenge has lost his front teeth after falling from the crates.
Giovani Caleb a host at Media General shared a video of the young man struggling to bite an apple due to the loss.
Though his situation is a sad one, he managed to wear a smile when his quest to bite the apple did not work out but rather turned out to form an emoji on the fruit.
He captioned it: “He tried the CRATE CHALLENGE”
Watch the video below:
Read some reactions below:
norteymayfair: “Eiiiiiiiiiii mini sane ne.”
kn_bediako: “He is an Artist, he draws and paints on apples.”
baggy_bwoy1: “@wishwell_mackarl life no balance ooh bro.”
_ladymerc: “Me de3 now I’m tired….what won’t we see again.”