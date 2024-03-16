type here...
Man loses his €3k online job after internet outage in Ghana
Entertainment

Man loses his €3k online job after internet outage in Ghana

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
No-internet
A man on social has lost his remote job that pays him €3k due to the recent internet in the country.

He mentioned that the internet cut wasn’t the only reason for terminating his contract but Dumsor also played a role.

According to the man, he managed to secure a remote job in Germany that was going to pay him €3k for his services.

He explained that he received a call from them and thought they were going to sympathise with him.

Unfortunately for him, the call was about terminating his contract since they said he wasn’t reliable.

Read his chat below:

Source:GhPage

