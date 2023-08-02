Jaws drop as man marries 10 women on the same day [Video]

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A US-based man has sparked a frenzy online after he chose to take polygamy to a whole new level in this 21st century.

The African American recently tied the knot with not just two or three but 10 different women on the same day and a video from the event went viral on the internet.

The groom could be seen posing for photographs with all 10 brides after the wedding ceremony.

He took a knee while one of his wives sat on his lap for the group photo.

Watch the short video below.

Netizens are, however, astounded by the young man’s bravery in going to extreme lengths to take home with him multiple women who are more likely to give him endless troubles.