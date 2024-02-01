Man marries 3 women on the same day, invitation card goes viral (Photo)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man identified as Tersugh Aondona, marries three women at once yesterday, Wednesday, January 31st.

Tersugh became a trending conversation after his wedding invitation card with his three wives, Blessing, Nancy and Sulumshima, surfaced online.

According to the invite, the wedding was held on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, (today) at Lante Kukwagh Comprehensive Secondary School, Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

Friends of the Tersugh have taken to Facebook as they felicitate with him on his upcoming wedding with his three wives.

Reports also indicate that the festivities of the wedding commenced at 6 pm and continued until dawn.

Checkout post below