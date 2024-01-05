- Advertisement -

A young couple has won the hearts of netizens as a video from their marriage ceremony found its way on social media.

Over 80% of ladies nowadays prefer to have a lavish wedding and this decision sometimes becomes an issue for men.

Some couples who borrow money to fund their weddings after the ceremony find themselves in debt and due to that some even hide from the people they borrowed money from.

This new video online shows a simple marriage between a young Ghanaian couple who were dressed in casual attire and in the presence of few people.

The video shows an elder praying on the ring which he later handed over to the groom to put on the bride’s finger.

They asked the man to promise his wife to always be with her which he did and after he exchanged the ring the ceremony ended.

From the video, one could see the people at the ceremony were held outside and the people’s presence was less than five.

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments below:

Kwame_shelby: “Yaanom won’t agree….after expensive marriage too they will be misbehaving in addition ???. This is how marriages are going to be in some years to come”

Sexy Mallam: “I love this may God bless them”

Cepdee: “If all men could get a woman who understand like this, marriage would’ve been every nice…??????”

Queen_Mesdark: “Wow! Very simple ???? Good bless their marriage ??”

Ageo_Fredua: “?????? God bless you guys ??????”